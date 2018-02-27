Penguins' Matt Murray: Suffers concussion in practice
Murray suffered a concussion when he was hit by a puck during practice Monday.
Murray's upcoming absence could have significant implications for a Penguins squad with postseason intentions, depending on how long the issue holds the netminder out of action. Given the amount of time remaining prior to the playoffs, the 23-year-old netminder should have a decent opportunity to rejoin the action for the playoffs at a minimum. In the meantime, Pittsburgh should roll with a combination of Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith between the pipes moving forward.
