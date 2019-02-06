Penguins' Matt Murray: Suffers upper-body injury

Murray is dealing with an upper-body issue, but will join the team on its three-game road trip, Rob Rossi of The Pittsburgh City Paper reports.

Even if Murray is healthy enough to suit up versus the Panthers on Thursday, the Pens could decide to give him the night off in favor of Casey DeSmith just to ensure Murray is fully fit. The Thunder Bay native has struggled of late, as he is 2-4-0 with a .896 save percentage in his previous six outings and will need to be better if Pittsburgh is going to make a deep playoff run.