Penguins' Matt Murray: Sunk by Isles in Game 3

Murray stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 3 of their first-round series.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Murray hasn't been terrible in the series but he also hasn't been a difference-maker, posting a 3.33 GAA and .902 save percentage as the Pens have fallen into an 0-3 hole. The 24-year-old will need to up his game if the team is going to avoid being swept on home ice Tuesday.