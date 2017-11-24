Penguins' Matt Murray: Surrenders four in loss to Bruins
Murray saved 29 of 33 shots during Friday's 4-3 loss to Boston.
Murray has now allowed eight goals on just 69 shots through his past two contests and sports a disappointing .906 save percentage and 2.94 GAA for the campaign. However, his 11 wins are tied for seventh most in the league, and it wouldn't be shocking if he began to slowly improve those ratios over the coming weeks. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion should still be viewed as a strong asset in all fantasy settings.
