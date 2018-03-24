Penguins' Matt Murray: Surrenders four in OT loss

Murray allowed four goals on 34 shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

This was just Murray's second game back from a concussion that sidelined him for nine contests, and he's lost both outings with a total of seven goals allowed. It's been a year-long struggle for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champ, as Murray sports a disappointing .908 save percentage and 2.86 GAA. However, backstopping the highest scoring team in the league since the All-Star break should help him remain a solid source of wins over the final weeks of the season.