Penguins' Matt Murray: Surrenders four in OT loss
Murray allowed four goals on 34 shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.
This was just Murray's second game back from a concussion that sidelined him for nine contests, and he's lost both outings with a total of seven goals allowed. It's been a year-long struggle for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champ, as Murray sports a disappointing .908 save percentage and 2.86 GAA. However, backstopping the highest scoring team in the league since the All-Star break should help him remain a solid source of wins over the final weeks of the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...