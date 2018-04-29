Penguins' Matt Murray: Surrenders three goals in Sunday's loss
Murray turned aside 28 of 31 shots faced during Sunday's 4-1 loss in Game 2 against the Capitals.
Murray made some stellar saves, but was unable to stave off a Capitals team desperate for a win before the series shifts to Pittsburgh for Games 3 and 4. The two-time Stanley Cup-winner has an excellent postseason pedigree and has looked better in the first two games against the Capitals than in the previous series against the Flyers. However, the loss of Brian Dumoulin (upper body) in the second period is of definite concern, so keep an eye on the Penguins health as you consider him in daily formats moving forward.
