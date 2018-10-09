Penguins' Matt Murray: Sustains concussion
Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't practice Tuesday.
Considering Murray's concussion history, he could be facing an extended absence from the team. While the netminder hasn't been at peak form to start the season -- 11 goals allowed in two games -- he still is the club's No. 1 now and into the future. Depending on how long the Thunder Bay native is expected to be sidelined, the Penguins may have to consider making a move for a veteran backstop.
