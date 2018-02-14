Penguins' Matt Murray: Tacks on another win
Murray allowed three goals on 30 shots during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.
Murray has now won five of his past six starts without losing in regulation. He owns a 20-12-2 record, .906 save percentage and 2.91 GAA for the campaign, so victories continue to buoy his fantasy stock. The Penguins appear to be rounding into Cup-contender form, so expect Murray to continue piling up wins. However, there's no guarantee his ratios will improve.
