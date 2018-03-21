Penguins' Matt Murray: Takes loss in Tuesday's return

Murray stopped 36 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Seeing his first action since Feb. 24 due to a concussion, Murray looked good between the pipes but didn't get the kind of support he's used to from the Penguins' offense. He'll likely get a rest Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, but expect Murray to resume full-time starting duties after that as Pittsburgh jockeys for position down the stretch in the tight Metropolitan Division.