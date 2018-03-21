Penguins' Matt Murray: Takes loss in Tuesday's return
Murray stopped 36 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.
Seeing his first action since Feb. 24 due to a concussion, Murray looked good between the pipes but didn't get the kind of support he's used to from the Penguins' offense. He'll likely get a rest Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, but expect Murray to resume full-time starting duties after that as Pittsburgh jockeys for position down the stretch in the tight Metropolitan Division.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...