Penguins' Matt Murray: Takes loss versus Red Wings
Murray allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Without Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin on the blue line, Murray wasn't enough to help the Penguins clinch a playoff spot. It appeared Murray made a terrific glove-save on Tyler Bertuzzi's first goal, but the replay revealed the puck crossed the goal line inside Murray's glove. The Penguins netminder didn't have much of a chance on the other two goals he allowed. Murray is 28-14-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 48 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...