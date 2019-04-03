Penguins' Matt Murray: Takes loss versus Red Wings

Murray allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Without Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin on the blue line, Murray wasn't enough to help the Penguins clinch a playoff spot. It appeared Murray made a terrific glove-save on Tyler Bertuzzi's first goal, but the replay revealed the puck crossed the goal line inside Murray's glove. The Penguins netminder didn't have much of a chance on the other two goals he allowed. Murray is 28-14-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 48 games this season.