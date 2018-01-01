Penguins' Matt Murray: Takes road loss against Wings
Murray allowed four goals on 19 shots during Sunday's 4-1 loss to Detroit.
After missing Pittsburgh's last game with an undisclosed injury, this was a discouraging return to action for Murray, especially against a basement-dwelling club. He now owns a disappointing .902 save percentage and 2.98 GAA for the campaign, which are significant declines from last season's .923 and 2.41 marks. It's probably too early to push the panic button, but there's definitely cause for concern.
