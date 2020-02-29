Penguins' Matt Murray: Takes third straight loss

Murray gave up three goals on 21 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.

Despite a fairly light workload, Murray didn't get enough goal support in this contest. The 25-year-old has allowed 11 goals during his three-game losing streak, which dropped him to 17-10-5 this year. He has a 2.85 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 34 starts. Given Murray's poor outing Friday, expect Tristan Jarry to complete the back-to-back Saturday in San Jose.