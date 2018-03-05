Penguins' Matt Murray: Takes twirl Monday

Murray (concussion) skated on his own prior to Monday's game-day skate, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Considering Murray was unable to participate in practice, he certainly shouldn't be expected to suit up against the Flames on Monday. At this point, the Pens' primary concern is likely whether the 23-year-old will be available for the start of the playoffs. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Murray didn't face any shots and appeared to be doing mostly conditioning type work. When the netminder returns to action remains to be seen, as the club has yet to release a specific timeline -- and likely won't considering the inherent difficulty of pinning down when a player will be cleared from the concussion protocol.