Penguins' Matt Murray: Takes twirl Monday
Murray (concussion) skated on his own prior to Monday's game-day skate, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Considering Murray was unable to participate in practice, he certainly shouldn't be expected to suit up against the Flames on Monday. At this point, the Pens' primary concern is likely whether the 23-year-old will be available for the start of the playoffs. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Murray didn't face any shots and appeared to be doing mostly conditioning type work. When the netminder returns to action remains to be seen, as the club has yet to release a specific timeline -- and likely won't considering the inherent difficulty of pinning down when a player will be cleared from the concussion protocol.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Unavailable for Saturday's tilt•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Dons gear Friday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Suffers concussion in practice•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Being evaluated for injury•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Yields two goals in relief•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Quiets Hurricanes for fifth straight win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...