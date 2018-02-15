Penguins' Matt Murray: Taking aim at 100th career victory

Murray will be going after his 100th career win as Thursday's home starter versus the Kings, NHL.com reports.

It's amazing to think that Murray's already hoisted Lord Stanley's chalice two times before recording his 100th career win, but that's no misprint, and he was technically a rookie for both Stanley Cup runs. Everything seems to be clicking for the Ontario native lately, as you'd have to go back to Jan. 4 -- a span of nine games -- to find the last time that he lost in regulation. He'll look to keep the good times rolling against a Kings club that has lost two straight games and reportedly won't get to play its latest trade acquisition in Dion Phaneuf (via Ottawa) due to immigration complications.