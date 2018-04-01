Penguins' Matt Murray: Tasked with start against Capitals

Murray will see the Capitals in Sunday's home start, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

The Penguins have already clinched a playoff spot for the 12th consecutive season, but we wouldn't expect Murray to rest on his laurels against a challenging Capitals team that features star winger Alex Ovechkin, who will be making his 1,000th career appearance. A win for Murray would be his 27th on the season and third straight with two regular-season games left after this one.