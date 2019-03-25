Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Monday

Murray will defend the cage on the road versus the Rangers on Monday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray will be making his sixth consecutive appearance in the pipes and will likely continue to see the bulk of the starts until Pittsburgh locks up a playoff spot. The netminder went 2-1-2 with a .927 save percentage in his last five outings, though he is coming off back-to-back wins. If the Pens do clinch their playoff spot before the last game of the year, Casey DeSmith could see a start or two ahead of the postseason.