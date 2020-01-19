Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Sunday

Murray will draw the home start for Sunday's game against the Bruins, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Murray will start consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19 and 21. The 25-year-old has been solid in his relegated No. 2 role behind Tristan Jarry, as he's gone 4-1-0 along with a 2.79 GAA and .907 save percentage in his past five starts. Murray will draw a tough matchup against the league's eighth-best offense in terms of goals per game this year (3.33).