Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Sunday
Murray will draw the home start for Sunday's game against the Bruins, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Murray will start consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19 and 21. The 25-year-old has been solid in his relegated No. 2 role behind Tristan Jarry, as he's gone 4-1-0 along with a 2.79 GAA and .907 save percentage in his past five starts. Murray will draw a tough matchup against the league's eighth-best offense in terms of goals per game this year (3.33).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.