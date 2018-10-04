Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Thursday
Murray will be between the pipes against the Capitals on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray is coming off his first postseason that didn't end in a Stanley Cup parade -- the results of a subpar playoff performance in which he went 6-6 with a 2.43 GAA. The netminder has been plagued by injuries each of the previous two years, which raises red flags in regards to his fantasy value. If the 24-year-old can stay healthy, he could finally challenge for the 40-win mark.
