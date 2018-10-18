Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Thursday
Murray will defending the cage for Thursday's road matchup with Toronto, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Murray will be making his first start since sustaining a concussion in practice Oct. 8. The netminder will no doubt be hoping to put his disappointing start to the season behind him after giving up 11 goals in the opening two outings of the year. As long as he can stay healthy -- something the Thunder Bay native has struggled with throughout his young career -- he should see the bulk of the starts for the Penguins the rest of the way.
