Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine versus Red Wings
Murray will be between the pipes for the opening two periods of Wednesday's clash with Detroit, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
The pressure is on for Murray this season as he will now be the unquestioned No. 1 for the Pens with Marc-Andre Fleury now defending the cage in the desert. Health will be the biggest question mark surrounding the 23-year-old -- especially after his last minute absence at the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year. If he can stay off the injury report, the netminder figures to see upward of 60 games this season and could post 30-plus wins along the way.
