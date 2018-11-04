Penguins' Matt Murray: Tough night in twine tent
Murray made 26 saves Saturday in a 5-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.
He got no help from his teammates. And he got run over by Maple Leafs on the first two goals. And then Murray had to leave the game in the second period when he blew out the inside edge of his skate. He was gone for about nine minutes before he could get back on the ice. And guess what? Murray allowed another goal 2:12 after his return. We won't even talk about the own-goal that made it 5-0. It was a tough night for Murray and the Pens.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...