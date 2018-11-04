Penguins' Matt Murray: Tough night in twine tent

Murray made 26 saves Saturday in a 5-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He got no help from his teammates. And he got run over by Maple Leafs on the first two goals. And then Murray had to leave the game in the second period when he blew out the inside edge of his skate. He was gone for about nine minutes before he could get back on the ice. And guess what? Murray allowed another goal 2:12 after his return. We won't even talk about the own-goal that made it 5-0. It was a tough night for Murray and the Pens.