Penguins' Matt Murray: Traveling with team

Murray (concussion) will join the Penguins on their upcoming three-game road trip.

According to coach Mike Sullivan, "Murray took full shots this morning when he skated on his own before practice," which is a step forward from the controlled shots he saw previously. Considering the Thunder Bay native has yet to resume practicing, Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers seems a little too soon. Having said that, the netminder wouldn't be traveling with the team if he wasn't getting closer to returning to action.