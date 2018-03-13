Penguins' Matt Murray: Traveling with team
Murray (concussion) will join the Penguins on their upcoming three-game road trip.
According to coach Mike Sullivan, "Murray took full shots this morning when he skated on his own before practice," which is a step forward from the controlled shots he saw previously. Considering the Thunder Bay native has yet to resume practicing, Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers seems a little too soon. Having said that, the netminder wouldn't be traveling with the team if he wasn't getting closer to returning to action.
