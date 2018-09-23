Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns aside 30 shots in preseason win
Murray stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 7-3 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.
All three Columbus goals came off Oliver Bjorkstrand's stick, as Murray stymied the rest of the Jackets' roster for 60 minutes. The 24-year-old has yet to play more than 49 games in an NHL season, but if he stays healthy he should see a much larger workload than that in 2018-19.
