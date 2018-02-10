Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns aside 33 in loss
Murray gave up three goals on 36 shots Friday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Dallas.
Though Murray saw his four-game winning streak end and conceded three times, marking the third straight game where he's given up three or more, this was actually his best performance in February. This defeat isn't a stellar showing by any means, but it's something to build on and a sign he could be starting his move back toward the form he's shown the past two seasons.
