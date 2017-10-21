Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns away 28 saves in loss
Murray saved 28 of 31 shots during Friday's 4-3 win over Florida.
Despite an underwhelming .896 save percentage and 3.35 GAA, Murray still hasn't lost in regulation this season and owns a 5-0-1 record. Fantasy owners are expecting his ratios to improve moving forward, and Pittsburgh will probably tighten up some defensively, as the Penguins have allowed the sixth-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (12.8) at five-on-five this season. It's also worth noting that it's a daunting upcoming schedule for the Pens, which begins with a road game against Tampa Bay on Saturday.
