Murray saved 28 of 31 shots during Friday's 4-3 win over Florida.

Despite an underwhelming .896 save percentage and 3.35 GAA, Murray still hasn't lost in regulation this season and owns a 5-0-1 record. Fantasy owners are expecting his ratios to improve moving forward, and Pittsburgh will probably tighten up some defensively, as the Penguins have allowed the sixth-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (12.8) at five-on-five this season. It's also worth noting that it's a daunting upcoming schedule for the Pens, which begins with a road game against Tampa Bay on Saturday.