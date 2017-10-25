Murray saved 29 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Edmonton.

The Pittsburgh backstop still hasn't lost in regulation, so despite sporting a mediocre .905 save percentage and 3.05 GAA, he's been able to tilt the fantasy scales with six wins through seven starts. Murray's ratios will continue to decline over the coming weeks, and he should continue to be viewed as a high-end asset in all settings.