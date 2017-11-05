Penguins' Matt Murray: Turns in lackluster showing Saturday
Murray gave up four goals on 21 shots in Saturday's loss to the Canucks.
Murray had no answer for Canucks' rookie sensation Brock Boeser, who netted his first career hat trick in the victory. It was another rough outing for the 23-year-old netminder, who has been up-and-down this season. Murray will pick up plenty of victories as Pittsburgh's starting netminder, but his .902 save percentage is a tad concerning. We wouldn't be too worried, though, as Murray has absolutely stolen some games this season and just needs to get his consistency back. Keep him rolling.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Looking to stay perfect against Vancouver•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Saves 35 in victory•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Receives starting nod Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Gets yanked against the Jets•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Will start Sunday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Not quite good enough against Minnesota•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...