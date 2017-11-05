Murray gave up four goals on 21 shots in Saturday's loss to the Canucks.

Murray had no answer for Canucks' rookie sensation Brock Boeser, who netted his first career hat trick in the victory. It was another rough outing for the 23-year-old netminder, who has been up-and-down this season. Murray will pick up plenty of victories as Pittsburgh's starting netminder, but his .902 save percentage is a tad concerning. We wouldn't be too worried, though, as Murray has absolutely stolen some games this season and just needs to get his consistency back. Keep him rolling.