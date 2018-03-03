Penguins' Matt Murray: Unavailable for Saturday's tilt

Murray (concussion) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Islanders, though he did skate in the morning session.

Murray was on the ice for the second straight day, though the team has yet to give him the green light to face shots in practice. According to this latest report, Tristan Jarry has received the starting nod for the evening's contest. Expect the Penguins to be cautious with Murray since the team is a shoo-in for postseason play.