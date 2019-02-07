Penguins' Matt Murray: Unavailable Thursday
Murray (upper body) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
This outcome shouldn't come as much of a shock following the team's emergency recall of Tristan Jarry from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier in the day. Jarry will serve as the backup to Casey DeSmith on Thursday, while Murray will take aim at rejoining the action in the second of a three-game road trip Saturday against the Lightning.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...