Penguins' Matt Murray: Unavailable Thursday

Murray (upper body) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

This outcome shouldn't come as much of a shock following the team's emergency recall of Tristan Jarry from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier in the day. Jarry will serve as the backup to Casey DeSmith on Thursday, while Murray will take aim at rejoining the action in the second of a three-game road trip Saturday against the Lightning.