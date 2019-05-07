Penguins' Matt Murray: Underwhelms in tune-up game

Murray stopped just 11 of 15 shots for Team Canada in Tuesday's pre-tournament clash against Austria.

Murray played two periods of action before the reigns were turned over to Carter Hart to close out the game. The 24-year-old Murray's underwhelming performance was on par with his disappointing playoff performance in which he posted a subpar 3.02 GAA and .906 save percentage in four games versus the Islanders. Still, the Thunder Bay native should be the go-to netminder for Canada heading into the 2019 IIHF World Championship.