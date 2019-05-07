Penguins' Matt Murray: Underwhelms in tuneup game
Murray stopped just 11 of 15 shots in Tuesday's pre-tournament clash with Austria.
Murray played two periods of action before the reigns were turned over to Carter Hart to close out the game. The 24-year-old Murray's underwhelming performance was on par with his disappointing playoff performance in which he posted a subpar 3.02 GAA and .906 save percentage in four games versus the Islanders. Still, the Thunder Bay native should be the go to netminder for Canada heading into the 2019 IIHF World Championship.
