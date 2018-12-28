Penguins' Matt Murray: Unfazed by Wings

Murray set aside 27 of 29 shots en route to a 5-2 home win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

The Penguins outshot the Wings by 11 and converted two of three power-play chances in support of Murray, who improves to 8-5-1 through 15 games. Make that four straight wins for Pittsburgh's No. 1 netminder; he desperately needed a run like this after starting the season with just four victories and a horrendous .877 save percentage before finally turning on the heat in mid-December.