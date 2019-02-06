Penguins' Matt Murray: Washed away by Canes
Murray turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes.
Carolina's final goal came into an empty net. Murray's hot streak after returning to action from a lower-body injury in mid-December has completely dissipated, and the 24-year-old is now 3-4-0 in his last seven outings with a 3.44 GAA and .889 save percentage.
