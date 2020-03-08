Penguins' Matt Murray: Washed by Caps

Murray stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

The goals came on defensive breakdowns by the Pens and odd-man rushes rather than any glaring gaffes on Murray's part, but they all count on his ledger just the same. The five goals were the most he'd allowed since Nov. 30, and on the season he carries a 2.89 GAA and .898 save percentage.