Penguins' Matt Murray: Will dress Sunday

Murray (undisclosed) will be available for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

To be clear, this doesn't necessarily mean that Murray will start, but the report suggests that he's healthy and ready to rock if called upon. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native hasn't looked like the dominant goaltender that led the Penguins to back-to-back championships, but it seems to be more of a team-wide problem as the Penguins have the worst goal differential in the Metropolitan Division at minus-14.