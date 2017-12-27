Murray will guard the crease for Wednesday's clash with the Blue Jackets, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports

Murray will be looking to bounce back following a disastrous outings versus Anaheim on Saturday in which he gave up three goals on 13 shots before getting the hook. In his previous matchup with Columbus, the netminder recorded a 1.85 GAA on his way to win No. 13 of the year. If Pittsburgh is going to climb out of the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, it is going to need to come up with victories over division rivals like the Blue Jackets.