Penguins' Matt Murray: Will face off with Columbus
Murray will guard the crease for Wednesday's clash with the Blue Jackets, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports
Murray will be looking to bounce back following a disastrous outings versus Anaheim on Saturday in which he gave up three goals on 13 shots before getting the hook. In his previous matchup with Columbus, the netminder recorded a 1.85 GAA on his way to win No. 13 of the year. If Pittsburgh is going to climb out of the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, it is going to need to come up with victories over division rivals like the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Leaves after yielding three goals in about one period•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 30 saves in shootout victory•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Divisional draw on tap•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Loses to Avs•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting against Colorado•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...