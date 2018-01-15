Penguins' Matt Murray: Will head out on road trip

Murray (personal) will travel with the team for Pittsburgh's three-game road trip, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray has only been absent for one game, and should now presumably be in line for the start Wednesday against Anaheim. Perhaps the breather will help Murray reboot his game since his play has dipped from his standard level lately, as he's posted a mere .887 save percentage and 3.05 GAA in the five games since Christmas.