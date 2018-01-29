Penguins' Matt Murray: Will return on his own timetable

Murray (personal) is considered the the number one goalie for the Penguins according to coach Mike Sullivan. However, Sullivan also said, "We would like to get him in net as soon as we can but we want to respect him and his situation."

Murray has returned to the team after being away to deal with the death of his father. However, these comments from Sullivan indicate that just because he is back doesn't mean the 23-year-old will start Tuesday against the Sharks. If he doesn't, it might be Casey DeSmith who tends the goal.