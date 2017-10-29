Murray will patrol the goal crease Sunday against Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Despite starting Saturday against Minnesota and deflecting 26 of 28 shots thrown on net, Murray will get the nod in back-to-back contests for the first time this season. The 23-year-old has been especially sharp as of late posting a 2.20 GAA and a .928 save percentage in his last five games, while winning four of the five matches. Since Winnipeg has only scored two goals combined in their last two games, there's no reason he can't continue his sharp stretch despite receiving short rest.