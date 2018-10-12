Penguins' Matt Murray: Will travel to Montreal
Murray (concussion) will make the trip to Montreal for Saturday's game against the Canadiens.
When speaking to reporters about Murray's status following Friday's skate, coach Mike Sullivan said "He practiced full today with the team. We thought he had a strong practice and we will see how he responds. He is status quo as of now and we will evaluate but he is traveling." The Penguins have yet to announce a starter for their matchup with Montreal, but if Murray is unable to go, it appears as though he'll have a very good shot at returning to action Tuesday against Vancouver. Pittsburgh should release another update on the 24-year-old netminder's status following Saturday's morning skate.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...