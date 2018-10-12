Penguins' Matt Murray: Will travel to Montreal

Murray (concussion) will make the trip to Montreal for Saturday's game against the Canadiens.

When speaking to reporters about Murray's status following Friday's skate, coach Mike Sullivan said "He practiced full today with the team. We thought he had a strong practice and we will see how he responds. He is status quo as of now and we will evaluate but he is traveling." The Penguins have yet to announce a starter for their matchup with Montreal, but if Murray is unable to go, it appears as though he'll have a very good shot at returning to action Tuesday against Vancouver. Pittsburgh should release another update on the 24-year-old netminder's status following Saturday's morning skate.