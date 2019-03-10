Penguins' Matt Murray: Win streak snapped in Columbus

Murray turned aside 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' last goal came into an empty net. Murray deserved a much better result than his first regulation loss since Feb. 16, as he absolutely robbed Jackets shooters of seemingly sure goals on at least two occasions, but the Pens simply couldn't muster any offense to support him. The netminder now has a 5-1-2 record with a 2.34 GAA and .925 save percentage over his last eight starts, and Murray should keep seeing a heavy workload down the stretch with Pittsburgh still trying to lock up a playoff spot.