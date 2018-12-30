Penguins' Matt Murray: Wins fifth straight game

Murray made 30 saves in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Murray has won all five games he started since returning from injury. Granted, three of the opponents are weak -- the Canes, Wings and Blues. But wins are wins and Murray has only allowed seven goals in those five outings. He's starting to reverse his ugly early-season numbers. Take advantage.

