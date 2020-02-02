Penguins' Matt Murray: Wins sixth in a row

Murray stopped 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Washington.

Murray extended his season-long winning streak to six games with Sunday's matinee performance. The longtime No. 1 netminder for Pittsburgh, Murray took a backseat to Tristan Jarry during the first half of the season but doesn't appear ready to concede the top job outright. Murray is 6-0-0 since Christmas -- five of those wins by a one-goal margin -- and boasts a sturdy .922 save percentage in that time. The Jarry-Murray rotation will be interesting to monitor down the stretch if the latter can sustain this level of play.