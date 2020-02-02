Penguins' Matt Murray: Wins sixth in a row
Murray stopped 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Washington.
Murray extended his season-long winning streak to six games with Sunday's matinee performance. The longtime No. 1 netminder for Pittsburgh, Murray took a backseat to Tristan Jarry during the first half of the season but doesn't appear ready to concede the top job outright. Murray is 6-0-0 since Christmas -- five of those wins by a one-goal margin -- and boasts a sturdy .922 save percentage in that time. The Jarry-Murray rotation will be interesting to monitor down the stretch if the latter can sustain this level of play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.