Penguins' Matt Murray: Yanked in awful outing
Murray allowed four goal on just nine shots and was pulled during the second period of Tueday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.
Despite his 4-2-0 record, Murray owns an unsightly .893 save percentage and 3.76 GAA on the season. The 24-year-old has been very hit or miss in his six starts, allowing four or more goals in four of them while allowing a combined one goal in the other two. Pittsburgh will travel to New York to face the Islanders again on Thursday and Murray should be expected to start that one as well, hopefully with a different result.
