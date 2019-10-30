Penguins' Matt Murray: Yields one goal in victory

Murray allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 7-1 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

While he broke his shutout streak in the third period, Murray has allowed only one goal in his last two starts and already owns seven victories in 10 outings. It's still early, but Murray looks like he's on his way to his best regular season and the strong statistical year owners were hoping for awhile ago after he won a pair of back-to-back Stanley Cups. He is 7-3-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .923 save percentage this season.