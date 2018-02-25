Penguins' Matt Murray: Yields two goals in relief

Murray allowed two goals on 14 shots in relief of Tristan Jarry during a 6-5 loss to the Panthers on Saturday.

Having played Friday night, Murray was supposed to have Saturday off, but he was pressed into service when Jarry's play wasn't up to snuff in the second period. There was nothing Murray could have done on either of the goals he allowed, as the Penguins blue line left him out to dry twice. Nevertheless, Murray took the loss because the Penguins did come back to tie the game late in the third period. The loss drops him to 23-13-2 this season.