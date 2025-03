Nieto was loaned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Nieto was a healthy scratch for Saturday's matchup versus New Jersey. He could return to the big club before Tuesday's game versus the Islanders. Nieto has one goal, two assists, 30 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 38 hits in 31 appearances with Pittsburgh this season.