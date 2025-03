Nieto was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Nieto has bounced between the AHL and NHL levels as an emergency recall. He has been a healthy scratch in Pittsburgh's last two games. Nieto has one goal, two assists, 30 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 38 hits in 31 NHL appearances this season.