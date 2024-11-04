Nieto (knee) was a full-contact participant at practice Monday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nieto has been skating with the team for a while but appears to have upped his participation level Monday. Given the long-term nature of the 31-year-old forward's knee injury, he probably shouldn't be expected to immediately jump into the lineup versus the Islanders on Tuesday. Once given the all-clear, Nieto will have to be activated off long-term injured reserve, a move that will likely send Valtteri Puustinen down to the minors.