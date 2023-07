Nieto penned a two-year, $1.8 million contract with the Penguins on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Nieto logged a combined 81 games for the Sharks and Avs last season in which he tallied 12 goals, 12 assists and 115 shots while averaging 13:31 of ice time. The winger figures to bolster a bottom-six that underwhelmed during the previous campaign while also adding some grit to the Pens' lineup.